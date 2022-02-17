Kogi Govt to train 10,000 youths on entrepreneurship — Enterprise MD

The Kogi Government says 10, 000 youths would be trained on entrepreneurship Development programmes in the state.

Mrs Rekiya Onnaivo-Sanni, Managing Director (MD), Kogi Enterprise Development Agency (KEDA), said this at a forum with Executive Members of GSM Association on Wednesday in her office in Lokoja.

Onnaivo-Sanni said that already the state would go into partnership with an organisation for the training which would commence soon.

She said one of the mandate of KEDA was to bridge the gab of interface between the state and Federal Government towards ensuring that citizens benefitted on the area of micro businesses.

“Presently we have identified three key sectors, we are going to discussing with President Muhammadu Buhari on Care facilities such as Cassava, Palm Oil and ICT businesses.

“This explains why we are having this forum with GSM Association on how to open up a GSM Village in Kogi, whereby people don’t need to go to Lagos to address issues of their phones,…