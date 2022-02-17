NCWS 2022 convention gets March date – President

By Dorcas Jonah

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), on Wednesday, announced that her forthcoming convention had been scheduled to hold in March, the National President of NCWS, Mrs Laraba Shoda, said in a statement in Abuja.

She said that activities for the convention would commence with a special award night on March 24.

According to her, this would be followed by a Jumaat prayer on Friday, March 25 and Thanksgiving services on Sunday, March 27.

”Award and convention would hold on March 30, while the elections of new national officers would hold on March 31, she said.

Shoda advised all states and affiliate bodies to abide by the rules of the convention. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)