Niger State inaugurates N40m rice mill for women

By Obinna Unaeze

Niger State Government inaugurated a rice mill worth N40 million for Kwakuti Women Rice Processing Cooperative in Paikoro Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Panti, inaugurated the facility.

“Government welcomes the collaboration between it and other development partners, for the completion and equipping of the rice processing centre,’’ he said.

He listed the partners as the International Fund for Agricultural Development, Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD-VCDP), and the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).

Panti said the facility would improve the quality of milled rice to meet the requirements of the local and international markets.

“It is interesting to note that prior to this intervention, the Kwakuti women processors had no modern milling equipment.

“With this intervention, the project has provided enabling and neat environment for…