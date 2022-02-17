NPA supports Lagos traffic management with 24 bikes

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has unveiled 24 new motor bikes to strengthen traffic monitoring and enforcement along the access roads to the Lagos Ports Complex and Tin-Can Island Port.

The Managing Director of NPA, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday signed by Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA.

Bello-Koko was represented by the authority’s Executive Director, Marine & Operations, Mr Onari Brown.

He noted that the authority was resolved to eradicate traffic gridlocks around all port locations in the country and to ease the frustration and delays experienced by firms and persons doing business at the port.

He added that the authority last year introduced an electronic truck booking system that imposed scheduling restrictions on trucks doing business at the port.

He said that in partnership with the Lagos State Government, they began an enforcement campaign…