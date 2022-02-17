Personnel welfare, infrastructure remain my priority -COAS

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has promised to prioritise personnel welfare and infrastructure in the Nigerian Army.

Yahaya said this when he inaugurated the remodeled Army Headquarters Annex A Complex and official quarter of Army Headquarters Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM’s) House, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the successful completion of the projects was a huge step toward the realisation of government’s commitment to improving the working conditions of the members of the armed forces.

The COAS added that the projects were in line with the actualisation of his vision to have “a Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in the Defence of Nigeria’’.

He said the complex would accommodate three departments as well as directorate, adding that it would provide conducive working environment for officers and men of those departments.