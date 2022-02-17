Police seek accreditation of academy’s legal department

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has called for collaboration between the Nigeria Police and the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on accreditation for the legal department of its academy.

Mr Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer (DFPRO) made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adejobi said said the IGP made the call when he led members of the force management on a courtesy visit to the CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko.

The IGP said the collaboration was to ensure the accreditation of the Legal Department of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

According to him, this is to enable graduates of the academy proceed for further studies at the Nigerian Law School.

“This is to ensure that the police have more lawyers within its pool to strengthen its prosecutorial duties and hopefully produce more Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) in future,” he said.

Baba said the visit was also to solidify…