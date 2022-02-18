17 burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

By Abiodun Lawal

No fewer than 17 persons were burnt to death on Friday in an auto crash involving a Mazda bus and a tanker at Isara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Mr Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Umar said that the accident occurred at about 5.00 a.m., adding that the number of people involved in the accident could not be ascertained.

He stated that the accident was caused by route violation and dangerous driving, which resulted in a head-on collision and thereafter fire outbreak.

The sector commander noted, however, that he could not ascertain which of the vehicles was at fault.

He said the bus was inbound Ibadan, while the tanker was outbound Ibadan.

He identified the two vehicles involved in the accident as a Mazda bus with registration number ZT 28 KLD and an unmarked tanker.

The FRSC official stated that only one male adult, one…