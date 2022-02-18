AEPB serves hawkers, corporate beggars quit notice, seizes 3,000 used tyres

By Vivian Emoni

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), on Friday, removed over 3,000 thousand tyres used as road barricades, warning hawkers, corporate beggars and commercial sex workers, to leave the city or face prosecution.

Mr Braimah Osilama, Director of the AEPB, said this in Abuja, while addressing newsmen on how the board would be strengthened to achieve its mandates.

Osilama reiterated the board`s commitment to ensuring that street traders, beggars and other group of people, constituting environmental nuisance, as well as every form of waste, were removed from the FCT.

According to him, the board had removed over 3,000 tyres in the city, the exercise started few days ago and we are still on it.

“We want to ensure that all the tyres used as barricade were removed, most people are using them for demarcation of roads.

“They don’t want people to pass through the area and these tyres are wastes, they have no business in a modern city at all. So, we…