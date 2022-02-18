Alumni urges FUTO to reconsider Pantami’s professorship

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Alumni Association of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) has said that the award of professorship on Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy is inappropriate.

This is contained in a statement co-signed by Mr Kingsley Azuaru, National Secretary and Mr Ndubuisi Chijioke, National President of the association.

The association said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was right in advising FUTO management to reconsider the appointment.

“FUTO Alumni Association reaffirms her position that the professorship of Pantami was inappropriate

“FUTO Alumni Association appreciates the national body of ASUU and the local chapter for jointly condemning the appointment of Pantami as professor in FUTO.

“NEC also considered the unresolved issue of the appointment of Dr. Isa Pantami as a Professor at our alma mater and has taken note of the National ASUU position.

“The National Secretary therefore reaffirmed FUTO…