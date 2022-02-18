Another Nigerian dies in South Africa after vicious attack

Death

The Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has announced the death of another Nigerian in South Africa, following a vicious attack on the Nigerian by gangsters in the former apartheid nation.

The President of NUSA, Mr Collins Mgbo, announced the death of Mr Nicholas John in a statement issued from South Africa on Thursday.

John, an indigene of Ogun in Southwestern Nigeria, was attacked by a mob at his shop in Kimberly in South Africa’s Northern Cape on Feb.12.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that South Africa has continued to be graveyard for many young Nigerians, who went to that country to find their daily bread.

Records show that at least 128 Nigerians have been killed in the former Rainbow Nation since 2019.

On Dec. 12 last year, one Olusola Solarin, lost his life, following an attack by hoodlums, who attacked him and collected his money.

Mgbo disclosed that John, the latest victim was married to a South African wife, who put to bed barely three…