Buhari calls for EU’s weighty sanctions on unconstitutional leadership changes in Africa

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on European leaders to support African Union measures aimed at ending unconstitutional leadership changes on the continent.

“We also call for stronger support from the EU in the condemnation and imposition of weighty sanctions on countries that engage in unconstitutional change of governments.

“We equally seek the EU’s condemnation of manipulation of Constitutions in favour of extension of term limits,” he said at a roundtable discussion on Peace, Security and Governance at the on-going 6th EU-AU summit in Brussels.

The president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, stated in Abuja on Friday that Buhari described the European leaders as partners in promoting democracy and good governance.

He equally stressed the need to nip the root causes of extremism, conflicts and tensions in Africa in the bud, Shehu stated.

“Africa has continued to witness different waves of violent extremism, community-based conflicts…