Dry season farming: FG distributes inputs to smallholder farmers

By Doris Esa

The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of agricultural inputs and quality seeds to encourage smallholder farmers in Plateau and boost production.

Mr Ezeaja Ikemefuna, a Chief Information officer, in the ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said that the inputs and quality seeds would stimulate local production of food to achieve self-sufficiency, all season farming, attract investments, create jobs and enhance the livelihood of farming families in the plateau and environs.

Abubakar said this at the distribution of agricultural inputs to smallholder farmers on Thursday in Plateau.

He said that the Agricultural sector had become one of the major contributors to the country’s economy, contributing about 25 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic product( GDP) and smallholder farmers accounting for about…