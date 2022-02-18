Group, NTA partner to strengthen peace

By Aderonke Ojediran

The leadership of National Peace Summit and Awards on Thursday said the group would partner with the National Television Authority (NTA) to strengthen peace in the country.

Apostle Chuks Alozie, the Head of delegation, said this when the group paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Zonal Director, NTA2, Lagos Network Centre, ahead of the Peace Summit slated for Feb. 24.

Alozie reiterated the group’s commitment towards ensuring that the citizens were at peace with one another.

“We are a group that believes in the unity of Nigeria. We believe in the future of our country and our future is not secured without peace.

“We know that this summit will remind us of what is important, without peace no matter how rich we are we won’t be able to achieve much.

“We have to ensure that we educate ourselves especially our youths. We need this partnership with the biggest television station.

“I want people in Kano, Enugu, Calabar to hear and watch,…