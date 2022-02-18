JHPIEGO expends $1m on malaria in Ondo

By Olusola Oke

The JHPIEGO, an affiliate of John Hopkins University, United States, says that it has spent nothing less than one million U.S. dollars in fighting malaria among women in Ondo State in the last three years.

The JHPIEGO’s Country Director, Dr Adetiloye Oniyire, stated this on Thursday in Akure at the rounding-off of the organisation’s programme tagged: “Transforming Intermittent Preventive Treatment for Optimal Pregnancy (TIPTOP)”.

He said it was pertinent to note that over four million dollars was spent in Nigeria and out of it, one million dollars was spent in Ondo State. Oniyire stated that the project called TIPTOP was to support women to have access to malaria treatments and drugs and it was implemented in three states including Niger, Ebonyi and Ondo. “It is a three-year project and we are winding up now,” he said.

Oniyire noted that in the course of the project, the organisation renovated the Iwoye Basic Health Centre in…