Kogi farmers laud Buhari, Bello on poverty alleviation prog.

By Stephen Adeleye

Some farmers in Kogi, on Wednesday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Yahaya Bello’s empowerment programmes and introduction of practices aimed at lifting them out of poverty.

The farmers gave the commendation when the president’s daughter, Hajia Fatima Buhari, visited the Kogi Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), under the FGN/IFAD Rice Processing Centre, ASCO camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fatima, the Marketing Enterprise Development Advisor (MEDA) of FGN/IFAD-VCDP, is on a three-day technical implementation support visit to VDCP projects in Kogi.

Hajia Rabi Abdullahi, Women Leader of ASCO Camp Cluster farm, Ajaokuta, thanked the federal and state governments for empowering rural farmers through the VCDP projects.

According to her, the farmers have been exposed to best agronomy practices which have resulted in bumper production of cassava and rice value chain.

A Youth Leader, Rebecca Sule, said that VCDP had trained…