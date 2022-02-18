LASG unveils ‘Kampus Stars’ TV reality show

By Taiye Olayemi

The Lagos State Government on Friday unveiled a television reality show tagged ‘Kampus Stars’ to address youth restiveness and make the state a hub of talented youths.

Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, during the unveiling ceremony in Alausa, Ikeja, said the project would help discover talented and creative minds in various higher institutions of learning.

She said the project was a reality show with a difference that would help Nigerian youths channel their energy into positive use.

Akinbile-Yusuf said the show was organised in conjunction with Content Warehouse Ltd.

“With the unveiling of Lagos Kampus Stars, we will be celebrating the versatility of the various higher institutions in Lagos State and the abundance of creativity and talents in our youths.

“We are using this programme to further build on the inherent creativity of the people of Lagos and establish the state as a vibrant and…