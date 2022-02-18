Plateau govt releases N100m for varsity earned allowances

By Polycarp Auta

Prof. Yohanna Izam, the Vice-Chancellor, Plateau State University, Bokkos, has said that the State Government has released N100 million for the payment of arrears of the Earned Allowances for staff of the institution.

Izam disclosed this in a press conference on Thursday in Bokkos, adding that the funds released had addressed some part of the lingering demands of the university unions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) of the institution had embarked on indefinite strike to press home their demands.

Non-payment of earned allowances for many sessions were part of the main issues that necessitated the internal strike action by the unions.

But the vice-chancellor explained that the funds released was disbursed among the unions, adding that there was an end in sight for the unions to call off the strike when the…