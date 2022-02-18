TY Danjuma distributes food items to 8,621 households

By Ahmed Abba

Damaturu, Feb. 18, 2022 (NAN) A former Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, has donated food items to 8,621 households in Yobe.

Danujuma made the donation, under the aegis of Victim Support Fund (VSF), on Friday at the inauguration of the distribution exercise in Kukareta community in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe.

The former defence minister, represented by Hajiya Nana Tanko, recalled that following insurgents’ attacks in Geidam LGA and some other parts of Yobe in 2021, the state government had requested support from VSF.

“We are exceptionally delighted to have received from the Yobe state government, a letter that had requested the assistance of VSF.

“Especially in the year 2021 when Yobe state government wrote, after the attack in Geidam and other parts of the state,” Danjuma said.

Danjuma said the fund made a collaborative assessment and listing of the beneficiaries with State Emergency Management Agency…