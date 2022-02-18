Work assiduously for Tinubu’s presidential ambition, Sanwo-Olu urges lawmakers

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday urged Lagos lawmakers, both at the federal and state levels, to work assiduously to actualise the presidential ambition of Chief Bola Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice in Ikeja, during the 17th Edition of the Executive/Legislative Parley, with the theme: ”Mobilizing Citizens as a Social Capital Towards 2023 General Elections”.

He said that Tinubu had selflessly given himself to the people of Lagos during his tenure as the governor, and to Nigeria as a whole, and recorded many achievements.

”This, indeed, is the time to pay him back with our unwavering support. He is, no doubt, the right and best man for the job. He knows the issues plaguing our nation like the back of his hands and he has the magic wand to fix it.

”So, because of our Apex leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is time for us to take Lagos to Nigeria agenda. It is time for us to work assiduously and ensure that all of these…