Yahaya Bello launches rice processing centre for Kogi farmers

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday, inaugurated Gaskiya Rice Processing Centre constructed by Kogi Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) at Kungbani, Lokoja Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The project, under the FGN/IFAD assisted projects, was inaugurated alongside that of the daughter of President Muhammadu Buharim Hajia Fatima Buhari, the Marketing Enterprise Development Advisor (MEDA) for FGN/IFAD-VCDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that market stalls, rice drying slab and solar-powered borehole were also inaugurated at the centre.

The inauguration was part of the activities of a three-day Technical Implementation Support visit by Hajia Buhari to VDCP projects in Kogi.

Buhari had on Wednesday visited a rice processing centre in ASCO Camp, Ajaokuta LGA of Kogi.

Bello commended the Federal Government on its support in empowering the rural farmers and adding value to their products.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Edward Onoja, reaffirmed…