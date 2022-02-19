1 dies, 17 injured as fire destroys Borno IDPs Camp

By: Hamza Suleiman

The National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) on Friday said one was killed, while 17 others were injured in a fire incident at Kalari Muna Elbadawy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Maiduguri, Borno.

Principal Information Officer NEMA North East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said that about 100 shelters were destroyed, while dozens of households in the camps were displaced as a result of the incident.

He said that the fire which started at about 1 pm from one of the IDPs tents, where one of them was cooking, was however, brought under control by the personnel of the State Fire Service.

Ibrahim explained that officials of NEMA, Borno Emergency Management Agency, Nigerian Red Cross and other stakeholders had administered first aid to the injured victims.

He said that a combined team of the NEMA and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) were on ground to…