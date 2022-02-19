Buhari returns to Abuja

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Abuja after attending the sixth Europe-Africa Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft carrying the Nigerian leader and some of his aides, landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 5.28p.m.

The president was welcomed at the airport by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello, Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other senior government officials.

NAN reports that Buhari departed the country on Feb. 16, to join other African and European leaders to discuss issues of mutual concerns to both continents.

These included; Financing for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth; Climate Change and Energy Transition, Digital and Transport (Connectivity and Infrastructure); Peace, Security and Governance;…