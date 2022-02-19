Education system under pressure, UN deputy chief warns

By Cecilia Ologunagba

UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed, has warned that many education systems are under significant pressure.

She noted that in some countries, the pandemic has meant a worsening of a crisis in foundational learning.

Mohammed spoke to Member States on Friday on preparations for the Transforming Education Summit, according to UN Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, briefing journalists in New York.

She said that the Summit, to be convened by the Secretary-General in September on the sidelines of the General Assembly, will turbo-charge the efforts to set Agenda 2030 back on track.

“We have just seven months until September,” she told the delegates.

But together, she said ”we can make the Transforming Education Summit, not just a gathering about education, but a turning point for education – and a hefty boost for Sustainable Development Goal four.’’

