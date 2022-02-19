FG working on reforms to stabilise power supply

The workshop, with the theme: “Building knowledge and Plugging Skills Gap in Power Sector Reporting”,

aims to address some challenges being addressed by government in the power sector.

He said that the critical reforms that the government had embarked upon were designed to sustain the financial status of the market and ensure technical capacity to remove the deficit in supply to meet demands.

According to him, the Federal Government has begun the implementation of the transmission expansion plan which works in sync with the government/Siemens Presidential Power Initiative – with phase one – (7,000mw), phase two – (11,000mw) and phase three (25,000mw) supply. Ewelukwa said “This government is keen to implement these reforms. To be honest with you, we are having sleepless nights to achieve these.”

He said that government plans to keep expanding generation, transmission and distribution capacity to meet the country’s demand.