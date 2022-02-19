Group warns detractors from distracting Akinwumi, Lokoja varsity VC

By Thompson Yamput

A cultural Group, known as Okun Development Association (ODA) on Friday warned detractors against distracting the visionary Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja (FUL), Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi.

Prof. Mohammed Suleiman, Chairman of the group, sounded the warning during a press conference held in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Suleman-led group is a chapter of ODA at the university.

“Akunwumi has successfully brought peace to Federal University, Lokoja, and industrial harmony due to his purposeful leadership qualities displayed which are devoid of tribal or religious sentiments.

“If these laudable achievements of the VC are annoying some people, they should have a rethink because he (Akunwumi) means well for the students and staff of FUL.

“Although we aren’t against anyone or group seeking for any legitimate redress, we won’t tolerate the ”Pull Him Down Syndrome” being displayed recently by some…