LASG executes 1449 school projects

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Lagos State Government has executed a total of 1449 projects to enhance conducive learning environment in its schools.

Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, disclosed this while speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum on Friday in Lagos.

The commissioner said that 1,036 schools benefitted from the projects in 20 local government areas of the state.

“We’ve worked in 1,449 projects and these include; school buildings, renovations, provision of furniture, labs and equipment.

” And the idea behind this projects is to make schools across the state look good and to further create enabling environment for conducive learning both for the students and teachers,” she said.

Adefisayo noted that building of schools “is an ongoing thing; we just opened the Elemoro school with track and field in Ibeju Lekki and we are not relaxing because there are still more to be done.”

Adefisayo said that at present,…