NIWA unveils search, rescue centre in Lagos

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Few weeks after activating navigational aids in Lagos, the National Inland waterways Authority (NIWA) has launched a Search and Rescue centre to prioritise safety of Lagos waterways users.

Mrs Sarat Braimah, Area Manager, NIWA, Lagos, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

Braimah said that 17 officials of the marine department in the NIWA Lagos Area Office were trained and stationed at the facility, to ensure it was adequately manned to respond to emergencies.

She said that the officials were trained on how to activate, identify and direct safety ecology towards distressed crafts on water.

The area manager said that members of the Lagos Search and Rescue team were also drilled on basic training on Radio Communication skills, to strategically network with crafts and other national emergency agencies.

She said the skills would enable them to do this as specified by International Maritime Organisation (IMO) whenever a save our soul (SOS)…