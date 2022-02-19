TETFund reiterates commitment to quality varsity research

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), has reiterates the agency’s commitment to support quality research in Nigerian universities.

Bogo stated this shortly after inaugurating some projects at the Plateau State University, Bokkos, on Friday.

The projects inaugurated include; the university’s Senate Building and the newly-established Faculty of Health Sciences.

Bogoro maintained that the ranking of every university depends on the quality of its manpower, hence the need for training and retraining of academic staff.

“Yes, physical infrastructure in universities is good, but in ranking, the quality of its faculties, in other words, the quality of its lecturers is most profound.

“That is what I call adequate content component of the university system; it is the life wire of every university.

“We have been supporting the universities to have quality researchers in various disciplines; We shall continue to…