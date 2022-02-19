Umahi approves minor cabinet reshuffle

By Douglas Okoro

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has approved the redeployment of Mr Eze Nwachukwu, the state’s Commissioner for Markets and Parks Development to Ministry of Inter-Party Affairs in a minor cabinet reshuffle.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, the Secretary to State Government (SSG)on Saturday in Abakaliki.

Ugbala said the redeployment was with immediate effect and urged Nwachukwu to hand over all property and documents in his possession to the office of the SSG.

He said that the governor also approved the re-designation of Dr Ngozi Obichukwu, his Special Assistant (SA) on Social Development Goals (SDGs) to Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on SDGs and Market Development.

Ugbala, while congratulating the aide for the elevation said that the re-designation was with immediate effect.

