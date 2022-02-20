2021: United Capital proposes 114% increase in dividend

By Ginika Okoye

United Capital Plc, an investment bank and pan-African financial services group, has proposed 114 per cent dividend increase to N1.50 for every 50k ordinary share for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

A statement by Mr Peter Ashade, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, disclosed this on Saturday.

The proposed dividend of N1.50 represents an increase of 114 per cent when compared with 70k paid by the company in 2020 financial year.

Ashade quoted Prof. Chika Mordi, the Chairman, Board of the company , as saying that the proposal had affirmed the company’s commitment to wealth creation for its shareholders.

Ashade also said the company’s gross earnings in 2021 was up by 40 per cent year-on-year which represented N18.07 billion from N12.87 billion in 2020.

He disclosed that the operating profit before tax of the company grew by 53 per cent year-on-year to N12.12 billion while the total assets grew by 104 per cent to…