2023 presidential contest: Group declares support for Yahaya Bello

By Sunday John

Ahead of  the 2023 general election, Rescue Nigeria Mission (RENMISS), a socio-political group, has called on Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi  to contest for president on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

National Chairman of the group, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaibu-Damat  made the call on Sunday in Lafia, Nasarawa,  at a town hall meeting with various youth groups and coordinators from the six states of North – Central zone and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Shuaibu-Damat said  that it was necessary for leaders of APC across the country to support Gov. Bello, to fly its ticket in the 2023 general election, as a representative of the youths.

He also noted that the support for  Bello to become president would enhance peace, unity and progress of the country.

He explained that the group was already mobilising people, especially the youths, in all the 774 local government areas of the 36 states and FCT, adding that  a lot of…



Source: News Agency of Nigeria

