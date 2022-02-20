Aviation University to address managerial failure — NAMA

By Funmilayo Adeye

The Acting Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Matthew Pwajok, has said that the establishment of an Aviation University will go a long way in addressing managerial failures in the aviation sector.

Pwajok, who disclosed this in Abuja when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum, said that lack of managerial capacity was responsible for the failures of airlines.

He said that the aviation college only focuses on the professional training of air traffic controllers, but the aviation university would provide knowledge in other areas in the sector.

According to him, the aviation university is a welcome development and it is in line with the aviation road map which the minister of aviation is passionate about.

“ The causes of failure of airlines are as a result of lack of managerial capacity and that is what the university will mitigate.

“ In aviation, we focus on our professional training. As an…