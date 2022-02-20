Buhari urges Nigerians to be lovers of Peace

By Martha Agas

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to be lovers of peace and live a life of sacrifice, to make enduring impact.

The President made the call during the interment service of Ngo Zimi Pam, the mother of the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam.

The service was held on Saturday at the Tahei Polo Field, Gyel, in Jos South Local Government Area.

Buhari described the deceased as a selfless mother, who inculcated good moral upbringing to her children and rendered humanitarian services to indigents in her community.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, urged children to honour their mothers so that they could live long and receive blessings.

In his remarks, the governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, said that the deceased was a devout Christian and community leader, who gave her best to the service of God and humanity.

He said…