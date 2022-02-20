Death toll rises as fire destroys 3,000 shelters in Borno IDPs camp

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed three deaths in Saturday’s fire at the Muna El-Badawy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri.

Its Director-General, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, confirmed the death toll during an impact assessment visit to the scene.

She said at least 3,000 shelters were destroyed while dozens of households in the camp were displaced.

She said the fire, which began from a tent, gutted other shelters because there was no immediate fire service response in the camp at the time of the incident.

Kolo noted that fire outbreaks in camps and communities where returned IDPs had been resettled were becoming a regular occurrence.

She said there was a similar incident at Ngirburi Village in Jere Local Government Area recently in which two persons died.

“There have been records of huge losses of food and non-food items as well as animals that were destroyed during the fire disaster.

“Another fire incident occurred at Mandarari IDP camp,…