Federal Polytechnic, Ede dispels students’ death in viral video

Management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun, on Saturday debunked a story which said that two of its students were killed.

The Media and Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Sola Lawal, gave the clarification at a news conference at the institution’s premises in Ede.

Lawal said that the two gory pictures of a young man and a lady, purportedly shot dead, are not students of the institution.

He described the story as a mere imagination of the author.

Lawal warned members of the Polytechnic community to desist from any act of misinformation capable of causing avoidable tension in the academic community.

He said the press conference is to allay the fear of parents and guardians and the Polytechnic community at large.