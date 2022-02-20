FG commends Troupe over film that preaches unity and peace.

The Federal Government has commended the National Troupe of Nigeria over its drama presentation, “Strings,” a folk musical drama which preaches unity, peace and understanding in the country.

Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, made the commendation on Saturday night shortly after the drama presentation in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the drama was written by Mr Mike Anyanwu while the production was directed by Mr Soibifaa Dokubo.

Anyanwutaku said: “The performance has been simply marvelous. What I see here is a clear display of creativity and talent.

“Particularly with the message they put across, unity, peace and understanding of a country, it is absolutely wonderful.

“I will call on Nigerians to imbibe the message of this performance. We should look at ourselves as brothers and sisters.

“We should look at ourselves primarily as Nigerians and not looking at ourselves from sectional…