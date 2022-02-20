FG to establish legal framework for Geographic Indications

By Perpetual Onuegbu

The Federal Government is poised to establish appropriate legal framework for Geographic Indications (GIs) to protect its indigenous products as a further panacea for poverty reduction, community development and social inclusiveness.

A geographical indication (GI) is a distinctive sign used to identify a product whose quality, reputation or other such characteristics relate to its geographical origin.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, said this in Abuja at the National Conference on Creating Legal and Institutional Framework for Geographical Indications in Nigeria.

The AGF, who was represented by Ms Ifunanya Nwajagu, Director, Legal Drafting at the ministry, said GIs represented economic opportunities in rural areas, leading to more rural jobs and stronger rural communities.

“Therefore, for Nigeria to avail itself of the opportunities and benefits of its Geographic Indications, our efforts must…