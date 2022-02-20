Group commends minister’s suggestion to INEC on malfunctioned BVAS machines

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR), has commended the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, for challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to improve on the functionality of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation Systems (BVAS).

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Isa Pai, made the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that following the outcome of the recently-concluded FCT Area Council elections, the minister urged INEC to, as a matter of urgency, improve on the functionality of the BVAS.

The minister gave the charge at the presentation of Certificates of Returns to the newly-elected Chairmen and Councillors of the area council elections, on Friday.

The group said the suggestion of the minister was widely applauded by critical stakeholders who monitored the FCT Area council elections, including the Civil Society Organisations and…