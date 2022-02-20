Group vows to resist imposition at APC convention

By Joseph Edeh

The Progressive Youth Movement (PYM), said that it would resist the imposition candidates on the party at upcoming national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement signed by the leader of PYM, Alhaji Mustapha Audu, on Saturday in Abuja.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gov. Mai Mala Buni led-Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has fixed Feb. 26 for the APC national convention.

“We implore the committee not to bring any aged individual with a clear disconnect from the majority of members within the party.

“We will resist imposition of any candidate that is simply too old for the job of the chairman of the party,“ he said.

Audu said that as the party goes into an election year, it was imperative that it has an individual capable of withstanding the vigour of campaign.

“We also implore our leaders to ensure that there are positions reserved for young stakeholders…