MACBAN, Dalung meets to tackle pastoralists challenges

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), as well as those of the 36 states of the federation, on Sunday converged in Abuja to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the group.

The National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, while addressing newsmen at the National Mosque Auditorium, the venue of the meeting, said the conference would evolve strategies to improve the well-being of pastoralists.

He said the pastoralists were at the receiving end of all the crises, adding that they had lost more than three million cattle to rustlers and kidnappers.

Ngelzarma said considering the security challenges in the country, most people now regard the Fulani as criminals and which is not so.

According to him, pastoralists are not spared by bandits and terrorists as they are also attacked and their livestock rustled.

“Who are the owners of the cattle being rusted? They are the pastoralists. So we are at…