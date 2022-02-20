Nollywood veterans announce 12-film project with release of ‘CAKE’

By Emmanuel Afonne

Two Nollywood veterans, Dotun Olakunri and Steve Gukas, have announced they will be releasing a 12-film project over the coming months.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Sunday by their media consultant, Edward Israel-Ayide, where the duo announced the release of the first film of the project ‘CAKE’.

The film was directed by Prosper Edesiri and produced by Tongryang Pantu.

The statement quoted one of the executive producers Dotun Olakunri, as saying that ‘CAKE’ is a quirky romantic comedy that follows the hilarious ride of ‘Tomiwa Akinlolu’, a talented baker who is caught in a love triangle with two beautiful women.

“The film stars Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Folu Storms as the main characters, supported by Big Brother Naija alumni Saskay, Patience Ozokwor, Emmanuel “Koloman” Jibunor and Philip Asaya,” Olakunri said.

According to Olakunri, CAKE is a must-see because it sweetly captures the essence of modern-day…