Our operation is based on global best practice – NAMA boss

By Lucy Ogalue

The Acting Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Matthew Pwajok, says the operations of the agency are based on global standards.

Pwajok said this when he featured as a guest in the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum, in Abuja.

According to him, the country cannot afford to apply a standard that is different from what is obtainable in other countries of the world, thus the need for best standards.

“Everything we do is in line with global standard. aviation is generally referred to as a global industry.

“Airlines from different parts of the world come to Nigeria, we cannot apply a different standard from what is obtainable in their country, so the standards are the same.

“There is no Nigeria standard, it is the same standard worldwide that we are implementing and that is why Nigeria is a member of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“We are a signatory to the Chicago Convention of 1944, where all states…