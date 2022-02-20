Shun drug abuse, ex-Miss Nigeria urges girls

The 42nd Miss Nigeria, Chidinma Aaron, has urged young girls to desist from drug abuse because it is a major cause of depression which leads to untimely death.

The beauty queen said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Aaron spoke against the backdrop of recurring deaths of celebrities, especially that of the late Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019.

NAN reports that Kyrst, a lawyer, allegedly died of depression after jumping from a multistorey building on Jan. 30.

The 30-year-old beauty queen, who lived on the ninth floor of the building, jumped after sharing a photo on her instagram page with the caption, “may this day bring you rest and peace.”

Aaron urged young girls to desist from drug abuse in order not to fall into depression.

“I don’t think anything whatsoever should lead to depression of young ladies, and why successful celebrities could take their lives.

“Drug abuse has been identified as the major cause of depression and a…