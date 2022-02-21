2023: Yahaya Bello can fix Nigeria —Kogi Commissioner

By Stephen Adeleye

The Kogi Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, says Gov. Yahaya Bello is a futuristic leader with the capacity to bring the needed transformational development to Nigeria.

Jones stated this at the ”1st Chief Lecturer Inaugural Lecture Series” of Kogi State College of Education, Ankpa.

The theme of the event is: ”Global Economic Politics: An Anatomy of China’s Engagement in Nigeria (1971-2021).”

The commissioner congratulated the Chief Lecturer, Dr Ali Maji, for delivering a comprehensive lecture extracted from his decades of research on China’s engagement in Nigeria.

Jones aligned himself with the content of the lecture saying the problem facing Nigeria was her inability to produce a futuristic leader like Bello since independence.

According to him, looking at the country’s trajectory from independence till now, the same set of people have been managing Nigeria’s economy.

He stressed that there was a…