ActionAid seeks investment in agro-processing

By Felicia Imohimi

ActionAid has tasked the Federal and State Governments to ensure massive investment in agriculture processing, storage facilities, transportation and market access.

Azubike Nwokoye, Food and Agriculture Programme Coordinator, ActionAid Nigeria, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Nwokoye frowned at the estimated N3.5 trillion post-harvest losses annually in the country and said that investments in those areas would aid in mitigating such huge challenge.

In reference to the organisation’s Biennial Review (BR) Report Nwokoye said that Nigeria made significant improvement in the 2nd BR Report relative to the 2017 score by 52 per cent.

He said that areas of commitments which Nigeria was not on track included: enhancing investment finance in agriculture, ending hunger by 2025, halving poverty through agriculture by 2025 and enhancing resilience to climate variability.

BR is aimed at strengthening…