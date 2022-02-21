Amaechi tasks film makers on quality to boost economy

By Dorcas Jonah

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has advised film producers to strive for quality that would make them compete favourable internationally and boost the nation’s economy.

Amaechi gave the advice in Abuja, while receiving the Chief Executive of Native Media, Mr Rogers Ofime and his crew members on a thank you visit.

The minister reiterated his resolve to always support movie makers when they needed train service for their shootings.

He said that the facility would be provided to the movie producers at no cost to enable them do their shooting.

Amaechi pledged support for the shooting of “Conversations in Transit”, a contemporary gritty romantic comedy and other movies.

The minister said that this would promote the good image of the country.

According to him, approving train service for the shooting of the film was to show the world the exceptional infrastructure development going on under President Muhammadu Buhari’s…