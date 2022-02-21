Fuel scarcity: FG appeals to Nigerians to be patient

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Federal Government has sympathised with Nigerians over unforeseen hardship occasioned by scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and called for patience in finding lasting solutions to the problem.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, made the appeal on Sunday in a statement by his Senior Adviser ,Media & Communications, Horatius Egua.

“In the last weeks, Nigerians have grappled with fuel scarcity not because of the absence of supply of products but due to inspection failure, which allowed adulterated products into the country.

“This is regrettable, and the Federal Government sympathises with the citizenry over the unforeseen hardship, occasioned by the inevitable scarcity.

“Let me once again appeal to Nigerians to be patient with government in finding lasting solutions to the crisis,” Sylva said.

He appreciated the NNPC for showing so much concern to the plight of Nigerians by coming forward with an apology.

“This…