Governorship: Sen. Nnamani backs Enugu East, wants zoning upheld

By Joseph Edeh

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamami (PDP-Enugu) has said that Enugu East Senatorial Zone should produce the next governor of Enugu State in 2023 according to the state’s governorship zoning arrangement.

The former governor, who said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, also said that equity demands that the arrangement be respected by political stakeholders in the state.

He said that the arrangement had fostered peace and harmony among the people of the state.

The lawmaker said that it also gave every zone a sense of belonging and involvement in the politics and governance of the state.

He commended former governor of old Anambra, Sen. Jim Nwobodo, former governor of old Enugu State, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo among others, for their contributions to the evolution of the zoning principle.

Nnamani was the governor of the state…