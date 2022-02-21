Snail farmers call for increased youth participation

By Iwezua Goodness
Some heliculturists in Abuja have called for more youth involvement in snail farming, to meet up with local and international demand.
The farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday, that heliculture (snail farming) was a lucrative agricultural business that many young entrepreneurs often overlooked.
NAN reports that heliculture is the act of rearing or raising snails specifically for meat, slime, eggs, or other economic uses.
Mrs Antonia Ekpe, a snail farmer in Kuje, advised youths to invest in heliculture, adding that it’s a viable business venture that was gradually being explored in Nigeria and Africa.
According to her, snail farming has an inexhaustible market potential that not only tended to the production of meat, but also skin care products and medication.
Yamtaly Abdulmarie, Director, Dimfarms, said that few individuals were creating wealth and leaving behind legacies on snail farming in Nigeria.
He said there was need for…
Source: News Agency of Nigeria