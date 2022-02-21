Snail farmers call for increased youth participation

By Iwezua Goodness

Some heliculturists in Abuja have called for more youth involvement in snail farming, to meet up with local and international demand.

The farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday, that heliculture (snail farming) was a lucrative agricultural business that many young entrepreneurs often overlooked.

NAN reports that heliculture is the act of rearing or raising snails specifically for meat, slime, eggs, or other economic uses.