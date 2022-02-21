We learnt contingency planning from COVID-19 experience, says NAMA boss

By Lucy Ogalue

The Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Matthew Pwajok, said the outbreak of COVID-19 necessitated the idea of contingency planning in the agency.

Pwajok made the disclosure while speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that during the outbreak, the aviation industry was hard hit and that NAMA was not an exception as it suffered a major revenue challenge being a self-funding agency.

“So if there is anything we learnt to do, it is building of contingency, back-up or recovery system or business continuity plan, where we will be able to sustain services no matter what happens.

“We had a few of these instances where we had to provide or relocate the provision of services to a place like that.

“We also learned the need to build contingency funds, we are a government agency and you know TSA, all payments are in one account and it becomes difficult.

”Unlike when you have…